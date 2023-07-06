Things just went up a notch in the latest episode of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus. After running around to stop World War III, Nick Fury and Talos must now step up their game because Gravik did just that by taking G'iah off the board. Along with all the juicy details are cool and awesome trivia hiding beneath the surface. We take a look below at the best Secret Invasion episode 3 easter eggs and what they mean for this Marvel Cinematic Universe.

5 details you definitely missed from Secret Invasion episode 3

5. Super Skrulls

At the start of episode 3, Gravik meets with the council to explain his plan of taking over from the humans. Along with the fact that he's going to start World War III, the Skrull general also mentioned incorporating abilities into their DNA to supplement their shape-shifting powers. At the end of his pitch, Gravik mentions that in order to fend off Earth's heroes, the machine being built by Doctor Rosa Dalton will turn them into Super Skrulls.

In the comics, a character named Super Skrull exists and possesses the respective abilities of the Fantastic Four, including elasticity, invisibility, pyrokinesis, super strength, and durability. Since Marvel's First Family hasn't made its MCU debut yet, Gravik will have to settle with taking abilities from other existing characters, such as Groot, Cull Obsidian, a Frost Beast, and individuals injected with Extremis. In turn, these DNA samples will help the Skrull leader mimic the Fantastic Four's powers in upcoming episodes of Secret Invasion.

4. General Dreykov

During the episode's flashback to 1998, we see a young Nick Fury meet with Varra, one of the Skrulls working for him. In that meeting, the Skrull who would later marry Nick Fury and be known as Priscilla, gave him an envelope. She adds that its contents will put Dreykov's men on their heels.

The person in question is no other than General Dreykov, the primary antagonist of the Black Widow movie. At this point in time, it's safe to say that Dreykov is alive in Russia and working hard to undermine the United States. Needless to say, the mention of Dreykov neatly ties back to Natasha Romanov and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

3. Extremis

The long-awaited confrontation between Talos and Gravik finally occurred in episode 3 and it certainly didn't disappoint. After a tense meeting, the Skrull general went too far by threatening to kill G'iah. In response, Talos takes a knife and sticks it into Gravik's hand. After leaving with a threat of his own, Gravik casually pulls his hand from the knife and heals the deep wound within seconds.

It could have been an ordinary moment in the Marvel series, but what sets it apart is how Gravik's hand healed. In that quick scene, the Skrull's hand glowed, and the would immediately closed. This is clear sign that Gravik has been infused with a DNA sample belonging to an Extremis-enhanced individual. In Iron Man 3, Extremis was created by Aldrich Killian to imbue individuals with several abilities, including enhanced healing, strength, and pyrokinesis. The use of this DNA sample just shows that the Skrull's reach throughout the years has been impressive enough to cover this MCU easter egg.

2. How Nick Fury rose to power

Before reaching the location of their target, Fury and Talos had a little argument on their way there. Due to Fury saying he has been cleaning up the Skrull's mess for years, Talos goes on a rant about how he and his people have made it possible for him to rise to prominence as Director of SHIELD. The Skrull adds that they have done everything in their power, including taking out his opponents and digging up dirt on various personalities, to ensure Fury rises through the ranks as quickly as possible.

This banter between the two clearly summarizes Fury's life after the events of Captain Marvel and explains how he got the top job since then. Plus, it also reveals the extent of Fury's secret Skrull spy network and how he has used them in the past to get various missions done.

1. Nobody calls me Nick

A nice callback again to Captain Marvel was when Fury noticed Talos calls him Nick when they raided the residence of Rober Fairbanks, the commanding officer of a British submarine hijacked by Gravik's men. From there, they realize that a Skrull has already assumed Fairbanks' identity and is using it to ignite a global conflict.

Inside the residence, Fury speaks to Talos using an earpiece to coordinate their attack on Fairbanks. The voice on the other end calls him Nick and tells the former SHIELD director that the commodore has been apprehended. Fury arrives and surmises that it's Fairbanks posing as Talos on the communication device since no one he knows calls him by his first name.

In Captain Marvel, Fury explains to Carol Danvers that he prefers to be called by his last name, not his first or full name at all. This little easter egg is a good sign that continuity is being preserved while giving a shoutout to the MCU film it first appeared in.

With three episodes down and three more to go, Marvel fans can expect the stakes to go higher in Secret Invasion. Stay tuned in the following weeks to see how Gravik's war against the humans turns out and how Fury is going to stop him.