The Secret Invasion opening credits have stirred a lot of conversation due to its use of AI technology, but the studio that worked on it has fired back at the backlash.

Method Studios, the studio behind the Secret Invasion opening credits, clarified their usage of AI. “AI is just one tool among the array of tool sets our artists used. No artists' jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams,” they said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

They further explained that it used “existing” and “custom” AI tools when creating the characters' attributes and movements. That said, the opening credits still involved “traditional work of the art department, animators, compositors, and other artists” that worked on Secret Invasion.

This statement comes a day after Secret Invasion director Ali Selim came out and revealed that he didn't “really understand” how AI works, but the opening sequence did utilize it. He said that the computer would create something and “then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The full statement from Method Studios can be read below.

“Working on Secret Invasion, a captivating show exploring the infiltration of aliens into human society, provided an exceptional opportunity to delve into the intriguing realm of AI, specifically for creating unique character attributes and movements. Utilizing a custom AI tool for this particular element perfectly aligned with the project’s overall theme and the desired aesthetic.