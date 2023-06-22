The Secret Invasion opening credits have stirred a lot of conversation due to its use of AI technology, but the studio that worked on it has fired back at the backlash.
Method Studios, the studio behind the Secret Invasion opening credits, clarified their usage of AI. “AI is just one tool among the array of tool sets our artists used. No artists' jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams,” they said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
They further explained that it used “existing” and “custom” AI tools when creating the characters' attributes and movements. That said, the opening credits still involved “traditional work of the art department, animators, compositors, and other artists” that worked on Secret Invasion.
This statement comes a day after Secret Invasion director Ali Selim came out and revealed that he didn't “really understand” how AI works, but the opening sequence did utilize it. He said that the computer would create something and “then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.
The full statement from Method Studios can be read below.
“Working on Secret Invasion, a captivating show exploring the infiltration of aliens into human society, provided an exceptional opportunity to delve into the intriguing realm of AI, specifically for creating unique character attributes and movements. Utilizing a custom AI tool for this particular element perfectly aligned with the project’s overall theme and the desired aesthetic.
The production process was highly collaborative and iterative, with a dedicated focus on this specific application of an AI toolset. It involved a tremendous effort by talented art directors, animators (proficient in both 2D and 3D), artists, and developers, who employed conventional techniques to craft all the other aspects of the project. However, it is crucial to emphasize that while the AI component provided optimal results, AI is just one tool among the array of toolsets our artists used. No artists’ jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams.
Method Studios’ team of designers skillfully leveraged the power of both existing and custom AI technologies to apply the otherworldly and alien look. The entire process, guided by expert art direction, encompassed the initial storyboard phase, illustration, AI generation, 2D/3D animation and culminated in the final compositing stage.”
The first episode of Secret Invasion is streaming on Disney+ now.