It's known that Marvel has leaned into AI technology for the intro of their latest MCU Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, but the decision has not been popular amongst all sectors of the fanbase.

The news of Secret Invasion utilizing AI in its title sequence was confirmed by director Ali Selim in a chat with Polygon. He claimed that the usage f AI fit the whole “shape-shifting” theme in the series. Granted, even Selim wasn't aware of AI's full capabilities, as he said, “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we would change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

A tweet from Brian Long (@BrianLongFilms) read, “So Marvel really used AI to make the intro for Secret Invasion… it's actually over.” The tweet has over 1.4 million views and a ton of Twitter users have weighed in.

One tweeter was quick to defend Marvel in response to Long's tweet, saying, “This makes sense within what the series proposes, seriously, do you even think before complaining?”

Someone else weighed in and said, “All the noise about decreasing box office [grosses] becomes silenced if AI can drastically bring [the] cost of production down.”

One last defense of the usage comes from a tweeter who said, “I think it's a stylistic choice in this case, considering the show[‘]s premise. The sequence was still conceived & created by humans, no one's job is under threat here. In fact[,] learning to work with these tools creatively is what we should be doing because they're not going away.”

Not all of the replies were quick to defend Marvel and Secret Invasion, as one user said, “If they wanted uncanny valley visuals that look like [they are] unfinished, then they could've just hired The Flash's project management team.”

Another user said, “It's the fact that the rest of the episode is so good man… frustrating.”

Perhaps the most level-headed insight came from one Twitter user who said, “People in the replies [are] missing the point… it's not just about not getting human artists for making the intro, it's that the AI itself already derived from human artists' work with no compensation, no permission.”

Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he investigates a Skrull invasion. Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Cobie Smulders, and Martin Freeman all appear in the series.

The first episode of Secret Invasion is streaming on Disney+ now.