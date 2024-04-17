Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Suzuki is dealing with a right oblique strain, an injury he's dealt with in the past.
Now, Cubs manager Craig Counsell has given an update on Suzuki, per Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune:
“Seiya Suzuki (right oblique strain) is sidelined “in the four-week range” but Cubs will have a better timeline for his return once he’s symptom free, Craig Counsell said.”
Suzuki, 29, who made his Major League Baseball debut in 2022, has experienced some highs and lows so far at the big-league level. He had a solid rookie season, but appeared in only 111 games. In 2023, despite dealing with some injury trouble, Suzuki performed quite well.
Overall, the Cubs outfielder slashed .285/.357/.485/.842 during the '23 campaign. He also hit 20 home runs and 31 doubles.
Suzuki had been displaying signs of taking another step forward offensively in 2024 before the unfortunate injury update on Tuesday.
Through his 15 games played, Suzuki is slashing .305/.368/.525/.893 and has already hit three home runs. Again, there is no question that Suzuki will be sorely missed in Chicago's lineup. Perhaps the Cubs will attempt to make an early-season move to replace him in the batting order.
Cubs surprising start behind ‘rookie' pitcher
In January, the Cubs won the Shota Imanaga sweepstakes, landing the Nippon Professional Baseball two-time All-Star.
Imanaga posted a 2.80 ERA and 7-4 record in 22 outings for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in 2023. When it was announced that he would be posted for the MLB, interest around the league quickly soared.
Imanaga has been dominant early in the season for the Cubs. In continuing his incredible start to his big-league career on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, he reached heights not seen by a Cubs pitcher in 115 years. He recorded his second win of the season in his third career start, striking out four Mariners batters and giving up just one unearned run in a 4-1 victory in Seattle. The win put him in some truly elite company.
Armed with a 2-0 record, Imanaga’s ERA remains a perfect 0.00 on the season through 15.1 innings pitched.
Imanaga is the first Cubs pitcher since 1909 to post a perfect ERA in his first three career starts, with King Cole the last to do so. Ed Reulbach is the only other Cubs pitcher since 1900 to achieve the feat, doing so in 1905.
Cole did throw two complete games during that stretch, but issued 13 walks, compared to just two free passes for Imanaga through 15.1 innings.
The rookie pitcher has given up just nine hits and one unearned run so far, with two walks and 16 strikeouts on his resume.
He’s next slated to pitch when the Cubs return home for a four-game series against the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.