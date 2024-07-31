Selena Gomez is dismissing rumors that she had alterations done to her face.

A 2023 TikTok went viral with creator Marrissa Barrionuevo, who is also a plastic surgeon assistant, commented on Gomez's appearance comparing a younger photo of her and a more recent photo.

“I think she’s been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don’t think it’s fair to speculate whether or not she’s gotten cosmetic things done,” Barrionuevo said in the 2023 video. “At the end of the day, let’s just leave her be.”

Gomez chimed into correct Barrionuevo on the work she had done. “Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up,” Gomez wrote in the comment section. Many fans believe that the actress made a typing error and meant to write “steroids” instead of “stripes.”

She continued, “I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

TikTok Creator Responds Back To Selena Gomez's Clap Back

In response to Gomez's comments, Barrionuevo posted another video apologizing for the previous video.

“Although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you,” she wrote in her caption.

Gomez hopped into the comments once again and wrote, “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”

The Rare Beauty founder has been open about her health conditions throughout the years. She was diagnosed with Lupus in 2013, which is an autoimmune disease.

“I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,” she said in a 2015 interview with Billboard.

In a 2017 interview with TODAY, she told the outlet about some of the symptoms she had.

“I would get fevers, headaches. I would get fatigue. But I always just kept going,” she told TODAY. “I kind of ignored it, to be honest. … I don’t think I made the right decisions because I didn’t accept it. And that’s extremely selfish, and at the same time, really just unnecessary. I’m not really proud of that.”

That same year, she had to have a kidney transplant, which she received from her friend and actress Francia Raisa.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” the then-25-year-old wrote in a caption on Instagram with her and Raisa.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she continued. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”