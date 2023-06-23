The Only Murders in the Building star is living it up in Paris. Selena Gomez was visiting Paris for filming with Zoe Saldana, a production set to come out in January. While she was there, she posted to Instagram citing how the city of love changed her life.

“Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months!” Gomez captioned the post, per People. “I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all.”

Alongside the post were the images of her and the sights. The first image was her and her younger sister outside a French patisserie with a giant croissant. The next was a mirror selfie of Gomez wearing a blonde bob and a black sweater. Another post shared a photo of her and her friend laughing and hugging in a recording studio. Then, of course, there was the architecture. She shared a series of photographs including the Arc de Triomphe and her and her friends at the Eiffel Tower.

The movie, Emilia Perez, stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana in the crime musical currently in production. Director Jacques Audiard told Variety in January that he saw the film as “an opera libretto in four acts.”

Gomez is an actress and singer. Her biggest breakout role outside of Wizards of Waverly Place, has been Only Murders in the Building. Gomez stars alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in the Hulu series that has won several Emmys. A third season is set to premiere this August.