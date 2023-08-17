Selena Gomez sent waves of excitement through her Selenators with a brand-new track, titled “Single Soon.” The single is now available to pre-save and will be out on August 25th. But fans think there's more to what was said.

Gomez posted the announcement on Instagram, letting Selenators know she knows about their clamors for new music.

Single Soon cover features Gomez in a chic fur jacket, exuding sophistication in a car backdrop. She also shared sneak peeks, possibly teasing a music video for the track.

And even though everyone is eagerly waiting for SG3, Selena Gomez says it's still a work in progress. For now, Single Soon is a treat of what's about to come for her next album.

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, ‘Single Soon' heralds a new musical era for the pop icon. Fans eagerly anticipating her return since 2020's ‘Rare' album are in for a treat, following her all-Spanish EP and hit collaborations.

But as the excitement grows for the new song, she expands her influence beyond music. Recently, she announced the Rare Beauty Impact Fund. Geared toward destigmatizing mental health and educating global youth, Selena will host the benefit event in October.

With “Single Soon” on the horizon and the promise of SG3 looming, Selena Gomez is poised to make a triumphant return to the forefront of the music industry.