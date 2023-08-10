Selena Gomez solidifies her commitment to mental health advocacy as she prepares to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit. The event is scheduled on October 4 at Nya Studios in Hollywood, California. Joining Gomez at the event will be fellow celebrities, including Martin Short from “Only Murders in the Building” and music producer Marshmello.

The event will highlight the importance of supporting youth mental health. It will also raise funds for organizations providing mental health tools and resources for young people around the world.

Gomez shares her heartfelt dedication to the cause and looks forward to inspiring lifesaving services to do more.

“There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health. This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund.”

Selena Gomez founded the Rare Beauty benefit initiative with Rare Beauty in 2020. Since then, the beauty line pledged to donate 1% of all sales to the fund. This allowed the Rare Impact Fund to provide grants and bolster awareness initiatives for nearly two dozen organizations globally.

To date, the fund has successfully raised over $6 million for its partner organizations. This includes esteemed groups like the UCLA Friends of Semel Institute, Mindful Life Project, Black Teacher Project, Konscious Youth Development & Service, and Trans Lifeline.

Selena Gomez and the Rare Impact Fund Benefit will be a special evening that gathers people who care about helping young individuals dealing with mental health struggles. It's a night to celebrate and work towards making a positive change in their lives.