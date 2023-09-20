Selena Gomez's documentary, “My Mind & Me” was a delight to her fans. But to her, probably not so much.

During a recent appearance at the Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s Music & Health conference, the 31-year-old singer and actress got honest about what she thought of it. Gomez revealed her initial reservations about the project and sense of relief when it was released. But at the same time. her decision never to watch it again.

Selena Gomez confessed that she was hesitant about her documentary, which premiered in November 2022.

She stated that for a long time, she had doubts about whether it was a good idea. “I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardize things in my life,” she explained.

Despite her initial uncertainty, Selena Gomez began to change her view on her documentary.

“It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me.”

Gomez's documentary, “My Mind & Me” delves into various aspects of her life. This includes her struggles with body image, painful lupus flare-ups, and her ongoing mental health journey. It provided fans with a raw and intimate look into the star's life.

During her appearance at the conference, Gomez also touched on her perspective on social media. She stated that having a large number of Instagram followers has never been a priority for her, emphasizing that “numbers are just numbers.”

Selena Gomez's documentary, “My Mind & Me” is available on Apple TV+