The Ottawa Senators lost 3-2 to the New York Islanders on Thursday night, but all thoughts were with Sens defenseman Erik Brannstrom, who was stretchered off the ice midway through the game after being hit by Cal Clutterbuck.

Brannstrom landed awkwardly after being hit into the boards in the second period, and was immediately in extreme distress.

Erik Brannstrom gets stretchered off the ice after taking this hit from Cal Clutterbuck. Our thoughts are with Brannstrom and hope he is okay🙏 pic.twitter.com/TiOPy2Szls — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) October 27, 2023

After remaining on the ice for several minutes, a stretcher was brought onto the ice for Brannstrom. He was alert and taken to a local hospital shortly after with the use of all of his extremities, the team announced.

#Isles players and the rest of the UBS arena applaud as Erik Brannstrom is moved off the ice into care from the medical staff. #Sens #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/iXlV7hbbc2 — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) October 27, 2023

“Obviously, it’s emotional for the guys and everyone involved,” Senators head coach DJ Smith said after the game. “We’re awaiting word. It looks like he’s OK right now, so it’s positive, but we'll wait for more news.”

Smith confirmed that Brannstrom would remain hospitalized overnight for further evaluation, but that the team was encouraged the 24-year-olds condition.

Clutterback also spoke out about the hit after the game.

“I've got 3,800 hits and I was just finishing him,” the Isles' veteran explained. “I kept playing, I turned around and everyone was yelling. Just hate to see it, honestly. I'm sick to my stomach about it. I was then. I am now. It’s not something that you want to have happen.”

Erik Brannstrom had been on the ice for just under eight minutes before the hit. He has played in all six of Ottawa's games this year, but figures to be out indefinitely after the scary situation.

The former No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft is shaping up to be a key part of this Senators team, and the hope is he can return to health as soon as possible.