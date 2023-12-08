The Ottawa Senators were dealt a bad hand after learning of Thomas Chabot's injury timeline. Check out ClutchPoints for more details..

The Ottawa Senators are currently in last place in the NHL Atlantic standings and it sounds like the franchise might be even worse moving forward. Star defenseman, Thomas Chabot, is going to miss a large chunk of time due to injury.

It's a less-than-ideal situation for the Senators. They'll be without Chabot for at least a month, according to Sean O'Leary of The Score.

“Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will miss at least one month with an undisclosed ailment and will be placed on long-term injured reserve, head coach D.J. Smith announced after Thursday's loss.”

Injuries continue to plague Chabot's career, as he's only played in 70 games in a single season twice in his career. His most recent injury was sustained on December 2 when the Senators were facing the Seattle Kraken. After being looked at by doctors and the medical staff, Thomas Chabot is going to be out for at least a month.

The last thing the Senators needed was another Thomas Chabot injury. They'll be without one of their top players once again as they fight to climb the rankings in the Atlantic Division. Chabot has recorded four assists through nine games, giving him four points on the season so far.

Hopefully, one month is all Chabot needs to get healthy. If it's any more than that, then the Senators could be in some big trouble. Especially considering they'd be without a star player at the midway point of the regular season.

We'll see how it plays out, as the Senators aim to get back on track on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. Look for Jake Sanderson, Jakob Chychrun, and Erik Brannstrom to fill in for Thomas Chabot while he nurses his injury.