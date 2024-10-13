Despite winning their season opener against the rival Montreal Canadiens, the Ottawa Senators couldn't secure back-to-back victories against them, falling 4-1 on Saturday night at the Bell Centre in downtown Montreal, Quebec. And it was Senators captain Brady Tkachuk who went viral for his on-ice actions, which visibly showcased his frustration.

During the third period and the Senators trailing 4-1, Tkachuk stood in front of the Canadiens net while Lane Hutson was behind the net and looking to begin a defensive zone breakout. Tkachuk then began exuberantly mocking Hutton's repeated head fakes:

The loss dropped the Senators to 1-2 on the season.

Two goals from Cole Caufield powered the Canadiens, who also got goals from Emil Heineman and Alex Newhook along with 25 saves in net from Montembeault.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is fed up with losing

Brady Tkachuk has made no secret that he's sick and tired of losing, having never once appeared in a Stanley Cup playoff game. Conversely, his brother Matthews has lengthy postseason experience that includes two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final and one title win, taking place earlier this spring.

During the end-of-season media availability session at the end of last season, Tkachuk expressed his anger and frustration over having never qualified for the postseason, via The Hockey News.

“I mean, everybody knows I've just finished year six and haven't done a thing,” Tkachuk said. “I haven't played in those meaningful playoff games that I've imagined and the rest of the group have imagined of playing.

“It's been a while since the city's enjoyed that and experienced that. And I've seen it first hand with Matthew last year,” he continued. “That was my motivation coming into this year. Those are the memories I wanted to provide to this city, and have this city rally around us. For me, this was the most difficult year so far. It's been tough mentally.

There were days that were not fun, and that hasn't happened before.”

Tkachuk and the Senators next take on the Los Angeles Kings on Monday afternoon.