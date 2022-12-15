By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Ottawa Senators have been up for sale for around a month now. Rumors about Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds buying the team began even before the sale process officially started. Now, the NHL itself has had a chance to speak with the potential buyer.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Reynolds met recently about the potential sale of the Senators franchise. Bettman told the media that he came away from the meeting feeling positive.

“[Reynolds] very much impressed us,” Bettman said. “If we can figure out a way to have him included, I think that would be great for the Senators and great for the league.”

Buying the Senators wouldn’t be Reynolds’ first foray into the sports world. The Deadpool actor bought Welsh football club Wrexham AFC in 2020 alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney. Wrexham currently plays in the Vanarama National League, the fifth tier of the English footballing system.

“He’s very smart, he has a number of businesses besides the acting business, and he understands sports and he understands promotion,” Bettman continued. “I think he told us his followers on all of his platforms combined was well over 100 million. So he’s somebody who is very popular and very engaged, and he’s doing a great job with Wrexham.”

The modern iteration of the Senators franchise entered the NHL in 1992. In 2003, the franchise was sold to Eugene Melnyk for $92 million. Melnyk, unfortunately, passed away in March from complications of an illness.

Reynolds has a massive social media following, which excites at least one NHL team according to ESPN. “Have you seen his social media following?” a NHL team president said. “Heck, if Ryan Reynolds posts about the Senators on Instagram seven times, that could be worth it alone.”