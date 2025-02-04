The Ottawa Senators are rolling at the moment and just won their fifth straight game on Monday night, beating the Nashville Predators. In the process, centre Tim Stutzle made history.

Via NHL.com:

” Stützle’s assist was the 300th point of his career as he became the youngest player in Senators history to reach the mark (23 years, 19 days), besting Marian Hossa (24 years, 63 days on March 16, 2003). In fact, the only German-born player in NHL history to hit 300 NHL points in fewer games than Stützle (338 GP) is former Senators skater Dany Heatley (286 GP).”

That's quite the accomplishment. Stutzle had an assist in the win and also tallied three shots on goal. The German is having a very solid campaign for the Senators, scoring 17 goals and supplying 36 assists in 53 games. He had a goal and two assists on Saturday as well in a 6-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.

But, Stutzle was in the middle of controversy as Ryan Hartman shoved his head into the ice at the beginning of the second period. Thankfully, Stutzle wasn't injured and stayed in the game. Hartman meanwhile, who is a repeat offender, was handed a hefty 10-game suspension by NHL Play Safety on Monday afternoon.

The Senators are exceeding expectations after a brutal 2023-24 season. Ottawa is surprisingly in third place in the heavily competitive Atlantic Division, just five points behind the first-place Florida Panthers, who are of course the defending Stanley Cup champions as well.

Stutzle has definitely played his part in the Sens' success and he's put himself in the franchise record books already. The youngster has been a very productive player since coming into the league, registering 300 points in 338 contests, scoring 108 goals, and assisting another 192.

Ottawa is back in action Tuesday evening with a divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM ET.