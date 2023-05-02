Karlie Kloss attended the rigid invite-only event with a plus one. While at the Met Gala 2023, where the theme was A Line of Beauty, Serena Williams and Kloss had the same idea—to share their pregnancy news with the world.

The renowned tennis player wasn’t the only one who debuted her pregnancy news, model Karlie Kloss also showed off her baby bump at the worldwide fashion event. In a dress similar to Williams’, even covered with sets of pearls, it wasn’t hard to see Kloss’s newest addition to the family.

This is also her second child with husband Joshua Kushner. “I’m so happy. This is the first time I am sharing my news. So, it’s very special,” Kloss told Vogue’s Emma Chamberlain.

Serena Williams wore a roaring twenties inspired Gucci dress with billowy sleeves and a form fitting bodice, so it wasn’t hard to see her child on the way. “There’s three of us here,” Williams said, referring to her husband Alexis Ohanian, also dressed in Gucci, who attended the event with her. Williams went on to say how relieved she was now that the secret was out, a burden she carried lifted, per Vanity Fair.

Ohanian and Williams share a daughter together, the aptly named Olympia Ohanian, who’s five now. Williams always wanted to have more children, but she wanted to let her illustrious tennis career to die down first. “Karl never disappointed with his designs, so we’re both just so happy to be here and get inside and not drink,” Williams said before Ohanian added that he would be.