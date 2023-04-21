Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players in history. Internationally, Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medalist. In the professional ranks, Williams has ruled the Wimbledon Championships and the U.S. Open Championships. With a decorated tennis player like Williams, have you ever wondered how she lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Serena Williams’ lavish $7.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

After winning the Australian Open while being pregnant, Williams acquired a brand-new Beverly Hills home for $6.7 million. But now settled in Florida with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia, it only makes sense for the tennis star to eventually unload her Beverly hills home.

Here are some photos of Serena Williams’ $7.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills California.

Photos courtesy of Dirt

Williams’ 6,000-square-foot mansion includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Furthermore, the home also features a wine cellar, a yoga room, a gym, a nice living room, a dining area, a modern kitchen, and a swimming pool. Moreover, the home also provides a great ambiance by allowing the homeowner to have a nice view of the San Fernando Valley.

With Williams’ accomplishments in tennis, there’s no question that Williams can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Apart from her $7.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Williams’ real estate portfolio also includes a $5.7 million waterfront estate in Jupiter, Florida, an $8.1 million mansion in Bel-Air, a high-end neighborhood in Los Angeles, that was now sold, a property with her sister, Venus Williams, at Ballenisles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a 1,800-square-foot mansion in Manhattan, which was sold for $2.1 million, and her dream home in Miami, where she currently lives with her family.

Serena Williams has a net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has earned from her winnings as a professional tennis player, as well as through endorsement deals, and roles in various films and television projects. Moreover, Williams’ husband is known to be the one of the founders of the hit social media website called Reddit. As a result, Williams has plenty of money in her pockets to be able to afford a lavish lifestyle.