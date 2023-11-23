Serena Williams remarks how it's not all "glamorous" being a Mom of two, while discussing her children and her awards.

Tennis legend Serena Williams gave a glimpse of her life as a Mom of two. In a TikTok clip, Williams discussed her parenting world and her routine with 2 children.

The light-hearted video began with Williams striking a pose in a black sequin gown with puff sleeves, reminiscent of her recent appearance at the 2023 CFDA Awards. In a relatable moment for parents, the scene swiftly transitioned to an image of Williams pumping breast milk. Then, ccompanied by a deep sigh.

In the caption, she humorously remarked, “What my life is really like… It’s not as glamorous as you think.”

Williams, who shares daughters Olympia, 6, and three-month-old Adira with tech entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian, recently shared that Olympia is embracing her role as an older sister. At the CFDA Awards, Williams mentioned, “She loves it. Adira's like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis.”

While expressing her initial concerns about having enough love for another child, Williams admitted, “I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out.”

Definitely, Serena Williams rocked the tennis world and she can do the same to being a Mom.

Now, even after the realities of motherhood, Williams made history by becoming the first athlete to receive the fashion icon honor from the Council of Fashion Designers of America at the CFDA Awards. In her elegant black dress designed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne, Williams reflected on her lifelong connection to fashion as a means of self-expression and confidence on and off the court.