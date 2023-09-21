Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian continues his crusade for women's sports.

Ohanian tweeted a fact about the recently-concluded Women's US Open Final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. He stated the Women's US Open Final has consistently garnered a bigger viewership than its male counterpart.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It comes as no surprise to me that, year after year, there are consistently more viewers for the Women's U.S. Open Final than the men's. Pay attention – women's sports are just getting started 🚀 pic.twitter.com/lJXmn5OD3S — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) September 20, 2023

The 2023 Women's US Open final had plenty of drama. World No. 1 and 2023 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka won the first set, 6-2. However, Coco Gauff remained undaunted. She easily won the next two sets to win her first career Grand Slam on her home soil. 3.4 million viewers in the US tuned in to the historic moment.

On the other hand, 2.3 million American tennis fans watched Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in the Men's US Open Final.

Alexis Ohanian used those facts to lambast critics of women's sports on social media. Some critics maintained the Women's US Open Final featured an American athlete. Plus, they also said the Men's US Open Final competed with Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Ohanian would have none of it. Since Gauff and Sabalenka played on a Saturday, their match competed with college football for ratings supremacy.

Alexis Ohanian has long been a supporter of women's sports. First off, his wife Serena Williams is arguably the greatest player in professional women's tennis history. Her estimated net worth last year was a whopping $250 million. Ohanian and Williams are also part of an investment group that owns NWSL's Angel City FC.

The 2023 US Open coincided with the ongoing NWSL and the WNBA seasons. Not only that, but the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this past summer had plenty of drama as well. Alexis Ohanian was right – women's sports are just getting started.