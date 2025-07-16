Paul Skenes showed up and showed out at the MLB All-Star Game, both as a dominant pitcher and as Olivia “Livvy” Dunne’s MVP boyfriend, per USAToday. Before lighting up the mound, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace made headlines with a red carpet moment that had cameras flashing for reasons beyond baseball.

While walking outside Truist Park in Atlanta, Skenes noticed Dunne’s white lace-up heel had come undone. Without hesitation, the right-hander got down on one knee to help re-lace it as photographers snapped away. The social media star and former LSU gymnast looked every bit All-Star ready in her navy blue Silvia Tcherassi dress, and her moment with Skenes sent fans into a frenzy online.

Dunne later reposted a clip of the sweet interaction from MLB’s account, which captioned it “Gentleman Paul Skenes.” But the romantic assist was only the beginning. When it was time to take the mound, Skenes gave fans the real show.

Welcome to the ‘Paul Star Game'

Skenes opened the night in spectacular fashion. In just 14 pitches, he struck out Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene, then forced Aaron Judge into a groundout to wrap a scoreless inning. His four-seam fastball touched 100 mph four times, making him the first pitcher in All-Star Game history to do so during the Statcast era. Twelve of his 14 pitches were strikes. Efficient. Electrifying. Elite.

“Welcome to the Paul Star Game,” Dunne captioned her Instagram story as she watched from the stands.

Skenes’ performance didn’t just impress—it carved history. He became the first pitcher to start an All-Star Game within his first two MLB seasons and joined a legendary group of five players who’ve done it multiple times early in their careers.

The couple’s All-Star journey included a private jet ride from Minneapolis after the Pirates wrapped a series against the Twins at PNC Park. With Skenes’ star rising and Livvy Dunne along for the ride, Pittsburgh fans might want to get used to seeing them front and center.