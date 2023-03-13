Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AC Milan (13-5-5) will clash with Salernitana (6-7-12) to close Round 26 of Italy’s top-flight football. It’s time to check our Serie A odds series, starring our Milan-Salernitana prediction and pick.

The reigning Italian champions will be looking to find their first win in their third game this March. Taking three crucial points on familiar territory will put AC Milan into third place, tying Inter Milan with 50 points.

Salernitana is still adjusting in their second season back in Italy’s first football division. A goalless draw with Samp was the result of the Seahorses’ first March game, and they will be looking for an optimistic result here in their travel to Milan.

Here are the Milan-Salernitana soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Milan-Salernitana Odds

AC Milan: -420

U.S. Salernitana 1919: +1000

Draw: +490

Over 2.5 Goals: -152

Under 2.5 Goals: +126

How to Watch Milan vs. Salernitana

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Time: 3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT

Why Milan Can Beat Salernitana

The Rossoneri are probably out of the title contention, after picking up just 47 points from 14 wins, five draws, and six defeats in 25 games played. Napoli holds a comfortable 21-point advantage over them, while second-place and bitter rival Inter Milan has a three-point buffer over Il Diavolo. Still, Stefano Pioli’s men need to pick up points to stay in the hunt for a Champions League spot next season.

Pioli will need his Milan players to keep up their winning ways. In the last six games, the Red and Blacks picked up four wins against Torino, Monza, and Atalanta in the Serie A, and Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Champions League knockouts. They were defeated by Fiorentina 2-1 to open their March games while a second-leg draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England will book the Rossoneri to the next round of the Champions League.

Milan will continue with their 3-4-2-1 setup in this important match at home. Milan posts 14.3 total shots per game while tallying 8.3 successful dribbles, 4.1 corners, and 1.7 goals per game. Rafael Leao leads the team with eight goals and six assists. Olivier Giroud and Brahim Diaz have 11 andseven-goall contributions, respectively. Junior Messias has four goals while Sandro Tonali has four assists. Il Diavolo has the fourth-best home record, getting nine wins and a draw in 12 matches played in the San Siro/Giuseppe Meazza.

For this match, Junior Messias is doubtful to appear in this match. Giroud and Diaz might take a rest in this game, which means that Leao will be slated to spearhead the attack with Divock Origi and Charles De Ketelaere. Theo Hernandez, David Calabria, Ismael Bennacer, and Rade Krunic will take midfield duties. Milan is also expected to match or exceed defensive numbers of 19.0 tackles, 7.9 interceptions, 13.0 clearances, and 2.4 saves per game.

Why Salernitana Can Beat Milan

Salernitana currently sits in 16th place in Italy’s top flight. They have six wins, seven draws, and 12 losses in 25 matches played to secure 25 points, carrying a dismal -16 goal differential. The Garnets’ current placement is far from safe, as Verona can still chase them despite a six-point gap. Taking three points on the road will give Salernitana the boost it needs as an up-and-coming team capable of pulling upsets.

Salernitana’s growing defensive metrics have been a worry all season long. Salernitana has kept five clean sheets this season. This is in addition to 15.9 tackles, 8.6 interceptions, 17.9 clearances, and 3.8 saves per game. However, they lose 131.1 possessions per game and commit 12.3 fouls and 2.4 yellow cards. Salernitana has logged 28 goals this season, 17 coming from assists thanks to game averages of 10.3 total shots and 3.8 corner kicks per game.

Manager Paulo Sousa recently saw his team share the spoils in a goalless draw in their travel to Sampdoria. I Granata only had 44% ball control along with 10 total shots and a 6-2 edge on corner kicks. However, the game was a back-and-forth affair where seven yellow cards were issued. This now gives the Seahorses a 2-4-6 record on their travels, which is the fifth-worst mark in Serie A.

Sousa will not be seeing William Troost-Ekong in this game. Boulaye Dia leads the team with eight goals while Antonio Candreva and Krzysztof Piatek have five goal contributions; these three will surely make the starting XI. Guillermo Ochoa will be the starting goalie, with Lorenzo Pirola, Norbert Gyomber, and Flavius Daniliuc poised to take starts as defenders.

Final Milan-Salernitana Prediction & Pick

Milan will take a backseat in this home game, but they will carry the momentum they have earned to deliver a win in front of their fans. Back the hosts to demolish the visitors with a high score line.

Final Milan-Salernitana Prediction & Pick: AC Milan (-420), Over 2.5 goals (-152)