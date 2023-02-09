Round 22 of the Italian Serie A Football League will feature the introductory match between AC Milan (11-5-5) and Torino (8-6-7) at the San Siro/Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. Take a look at the continuation of our Serie A odds series, featuring our Milan-Torino prediction and pick.

Since the turn of the calendar., the reigning Italian champions have been in a bit of a pickle, as they acquired only one win – a 2-1 victory over 16th-place Salernitana. Their run in the Coppa Italia was delivered by this game’s visitors while their campaign in the Super Cup ended in a 3-0 demolition from the hands of bitter rivals Inter Milan.

Torino’s 2023 run is off to a good start, as they lost only twice across eight games in all contests. Spezia gave them a 1-0 defeat at home, while their run in the Coppa Italia was halted by Fiorentina, thanks to second-half goals from Jonatha n Ikone and Luka Jovic.

Why Milan Can Beat Torino

The Rossoneri are probably out of the title contention, after picking up just 38 points from 11 wins, five draws, and five defeats in 21 games played. Napoli has an 18-point advantage over the, while second-place Inter has a five-point buffer over them. Still, Stefano Pioli’s men need to pick up points to stay in the hunt for the Champions League.

Pioli will immediately need his Milan players to recover after the crushing defeat to Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday, where Lautaro Martinez gave them a 34th-minute goal courtesy of Hakan Calhanoglu’s assist. Milan has also suffered defeats versus Sassuolo, Lazio, again with Inter in the Super Cup, and Torino. They have picked up two 2-2 draws versus Lecce and Roma.

The result means AC Milan are now winless in their last seven fixtures across all competitions, suffering five defeats in that run. After Stefano Pioli’s unusual tactical changes, it is expected that Milan will continue with their new 3-5-2 setup on Friday. They will still be missing several key men, though.

First-choice selections Ismael Bennacer, Fikayo Tomori, and Mike Maignan will be out. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has finally returned after recovering from an ACL injury, but he is expected to come off the bench. Rafael Leao could end up partnering Olivier Giroud on front.

Why Torino Can Beat Milan

The Old Maroon Heart will be keen to play themselves into UEFA Champions League, but they shall need more points to improve their current seventh-place standing. They just acquired 30 points across 21 games, with eight ending in wins and six in draws.

Torino was successful in their Serie A fixture, picking up a 1-0 home win over Udinese thanks to a Yann Karamoh goal to open the second half. The Turin club has been infected by inconsistency for much of the campaign. Even though they just picked up two wins from their last five matches across all competitions, they still bear a better record than the home team.

Torino’s last defeat before their January schedule was way back in November when Bologna gave them two goals in the second half to end the game 2-1. Torino also took advantage of their club-friendly games, winning over Monza and Espanyol and drawing with UD Almeria and Cremonese.

Torino will not see Pietro Pellegri, Samuele Ricci, Valentino Lazaro, and David Zima on the field. Ronaldo Vieira, Antonio Sanabria, Demba Seck, and Yann Karamoh are all in contention to make the starting XI. Ivan Juric’s back three should stay unchanged with Zima unable to return for the foreseeable future.

Final Milan-Torino Prediction & Pick

Milan’s losing streak will come to a close, but Torino has a significantly better form and class than them heading into this fixture. Torino defeated them twice in this campaign, so expect that the visitors will snatch the three points and overtake Milan in the league standings.

