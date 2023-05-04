In what seems to Napoli’s chance to get the scudetto, Udinese will host the Neapolitans in the Serie A! Catch the Serie A odds series here, featuring our Udinese-Napoli prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Udinese are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lecce over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and are within touching distance of winning the league title this week. The Neapolitans were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Salernitana in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Here are the Udinese-Napoli soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A Odds: Udinese-Napoli Odds

Udinese Calcio: +490

SSC Napoli: -185

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: -124

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch Udinese vs. Napoli

TV: N/A

Stream: Bet 365, Paramount+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Udinese Can Beat Napoli

Udinese have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. I Friulani has three losses in the past five games, and grabbing the three points here might tie them with Torino, Bologna, and Monza at 45 points.

Udinese will be looking for an improved result here following a 1-0 Serie A losing effort in their last game against Lecce. In their match at the Via del Mare, Udinese managed 62% possession and 10 attempts at goal and four corner kicks. They were not able to get things done with these stats, as Lecce got 15 shots on goal with three of them on target. Gabriel Strefezza (62′) scored in the penalty spot for Lecce. Jaka Bijol and Nehuen Perez got yellow cards in that match.

Three or more goals per match were recorded in five of the last six fixtures where Udinese have been involved. Opposition teams scored 10 of them in these games whereas Udinese managed to get a total of eight.

The home side will be without the services of Enzo Ebosse (ACL), Gerard Deulofeu (knee), Simone Pafundi (shoulder), and Isaac Success (muscle injury). Beto remains a doubt for Udinese vs Napoli with a knock. Sandi Lovic and Destiny Udogie should be careful not to pick up a yellow card, or else they will be suspended in the next match.

Udinese boss Andrea Sottil should continue relying on his key players. Beto leads the team with 10 goals while Deulofeu, Success, and Roberto Pereyra are the joint-leaders with six assists. Lazar Samardzic has nine goal involvements while Sandi Lovric has eight. As a team, the White and Blacks are averaging 13.9 total shots, 5.1 corner kicks, and 48.4% ball possession.

Why Napoli Can Beat Udinese

Napoli have an exceptional squad at their disposal but have endured the occasional stutter in recent weeks. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a star performer for the Neapolitans and will look to make an impact this week.

In the game prior to this, Napoli drew 1-1 in the Serie A tie with Salernitana. In their home game in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, SSC Napoli had 73% possession and 24 shots at goal with eight of them on target. The only player on the scoresheet for SSC Napoli was Mathí­as Olivera (62′). Salernitana had five shots on goal with two on target. Boulaye Dia scored in the 84th minute to spoil Napoli’s celebration in getting the Serie A title on home ground.

For five of the previous six clashes featuring SSC Napoli, a comparatively low number of goals have been scored between them and their opponents. The overall average number of goals per game in that period comes out as a mere 1.5, with the average goals for Partenopei standing at 0.83. Historical results aside, time will tell whether that pattern shall persist in this upcoming match.

Mario Rui is the not yet availabe for Napoli right now as he continues to heal from a fibula fracture. Matteo Politano is also absent as he recently distorted his ankle. Victor Osimhen and Min-Jae Kim should be careful not to pick up a yellow card to avoid suspension.

Luciano Spalletti will be able to field his strongest starting lineup. Alex Meret will start in goal for Napoli, who are likely to shape up in their usual 4-3-3. Osimhen , Kvaratskhelia, and Hirving Lozano should continue leading the line for Napoli. Osimhen looks to add to his tally of 21 goals and four assists. The same is true with Kvaratskhelia, who has 12 goals and 10 assists. Piotr Zielinski is third in the team with 10 goal contributions.

Final Udinese-Napoli Prediction & Pick

Napoli will be adamant to capture their Serie A title in Udinese’s ground. A high-scoring spectacle will be expected with Napoli securing the win and the scudetto.

Final Udinese-Napoli Prediction & Pick: Napoli (-185), Over 2.5 goals (-124)