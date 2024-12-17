ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Villanova has dominated Seton Hall over the past five years, winning eight of their nine matchups. Seton Hall finally broke the eight-game losing streak last season in their second matchup, when they were one-point favorites at home and won by ten. It is the first conference game for both teams, as they'll face off earlier this season than most other years when their games are towards the end of the schedule. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-Villanova prediction and pick.

Seton Hall hasn't taken on an easy schedule to start the year, and are feeling the effects of that by owning a 5-6 record and entering this game on a two-game losing skid. The Pirates hosted Oklahoma State last Sunday as 1.5-point underdogs and lost 85-76, but they had a promising performance this past Saturday when they lost by three to Rutgers on the road as 10.5-point underdogs. Seton Hall has some disappointing losses as favorites this season, including games against Fordham, Hofstra, and Monmouth. Monmouth's win over Seton Hall was their only one in a 1-10 start to the season.

Villanova hoped to bounce back after a terrible 2023-24 season, but things didn't start well in their quest. Villanova is 7-4 on the season but started the year 3-4 after losses to Columbia, Saint Joe's, Virginia, and Maryland. However, the Wildcats have won four consecutive games against Rider, Cincinnati, Temple, and FDU. Villanova hopes their conference fortunes will have a better fate this season after owning a 10-10 Big East record and a seventh-place finish in 2023-24.

Here are the Seton Hall-Villanova College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Villanova Odds

Seton Hall: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +325

Villanova: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -425

Over: 127 (-110)

Under: 127 (-110)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Peacock Exclusive

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall finally generated some confidence against Villanova last year when they defeated them by ten points at the Prudential Center. The Pirates' last win before that result was in February 2020 when they entered The William B. Finneran Pavilion and won by six points. Seton Hall could be ready to go on a winning streak against Villanova and fight back against Villanova's eight-game winning streak through the early 2020s.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova has not only been on a winning streak but has also been profitable for bettors who are backing them. They covered five straight games before defeating FDU by 14 as 28.5-point favorites. The result against FDU isn't concerning, as it was a difficult spot for them as they looked ahead to the start of their Big East schedule. Seton Hall is one of Villanova's most-hated opponents, and they have been waiting for this rematch since the Pirates defeated them by ten last season.

Seton Hall has been one of the worst offenses in the nation, and it'll hurt them in this game. The Pirates averaged just 60.4 points per game so far this season, which ranks them 359th.

Final Seton Hall-Villanova Prediction & Pick

Seton Hall's offense has been bad this season, but their defense has been outstanding, ranking tenth in the nation. Their defense will force some bettors to back them, but it's important to note that the Pirates haven't played elite offenses. They allowed 85 points to Oklahoma State, and with Villanova's recent form, they could do the same in this matchup.

Final Seton Hall-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Villanova -8.5 (-110)