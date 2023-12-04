Austin Reaves made another massive leap in expanding his brand with Rigorer and he'll release a new signature AR1 'Milky Way' to celebrate

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves continues to build his brand both on and off the court and it looks as though he'll be taking an even bigger role as a sponsored athlete. After becoming the first signature athlete for Singapore-based sportswear brand Rigorer, Austin Reaves will now restructure his role at the brand, a deal worth upwards of seven figures. To celebrate, Reaves will release an all-new colorway in his Rigorer AR1. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Launched in 2014, Rigorer signed Reaves on as their first signature athlete and went full force on making him the face of the brand. Now, Reaves will sign a seven-figure deal to expand his brand and also becomes equal-owner of the Rigorer Company. Boardroom's Nick DePaula reported “The multi-year deal, negotiated by his agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry at the AMR Agency, will earn Reaves north of seven figures per year on the deal, along with royalties from sales of his signature product.”

Austin Reaves has released his signature Rigorer AR1 in three colorways to date: ‘Ice Cream‘, ‘Stars and Stripes‘, and ‘Showtime‘. Each release is personal to Reaves' journey in life and basketball and he'll be celebrating his new deal with his fourth signature release, titled ‘Milky Way”.

Reaves told Boardroom: “I’m proud to continue this partnership with Rigorer, the team is incredible, and we’ve developed a signature shoe that I’m proud to put my name on, representing both high performance and accessibility. The team has welcomed me like family and I will always appreciate them for believing in me at this early stage of my career.”

The Rigorer AR1 ‘Milky Way' features a galactic color scheme with a soft purple along the midsole with hits of nebula blue throughout. The outsoles feature a translucent purple and pink hue, complete with star-like speckling. Reaves' logos are highlighted in blue with galaxy-like graphics along the cocoon-woven uppers. We've seen Austin Reaves lace these up a few times already this season, but this will be the first time he releases them to the public.

As with all of Reaves' signature releases, this shoe will only be available via KICKSCREW. KICKSCREW is an international sneaker marketplace that prides itself on making sneakers more accessible and promoting athletes like Austin Reaves, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and their signature campaigns. KICKSCREW signed an official deal with Austin Reaves to become the exclusive retailer of his shoes.

The exclusive release will be available at 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PT on December 8, 2023 on KICKSCREW.COM and Rigorer.com. The shoes will come with a price tag of $100, making them extremely affordable in the signature sneaker market today.

These may be one of Austin Reaves' hottest signature sneakers to-date. We'll be keeping our eyes on this release – will you try getting your hands on a pair?