Shailene Woodley is getting real about her tough time after her breakup with Aaron Rodgers. The actress spoke to Natural Diamonds about how her role in “Three Women” was reminiscent of her former romantic relationship with the NFL star.

“The plot line and story of [my character] Gia are truthful to Lisa’s history but also fictional. She could relay her emotional complexities about those experiences,” Woodley told the publication. “But when I met her, I was like, ‘Oh, you’re a soulmate.'”

While the “Big Little Lies” actress was dealing with the hardship of her split with Rodgers, the role allowed her to put her energy in doing the character justice.

“I was going through a pretty heavy personal transition [when we filmed], and to come to work and see her face and have that grounding rod artistically and professionally was something that I’ll take with me forever,” she noted of her role as Gia.

Woodley shared that working on “Three Women: she was able to gain a lot of life lessons and had the opportunity to discuss with like-minded individuals about art.

“One of the things that causes the most suffering in my life is this feeling of existential aloneness, which is different from loneliness,” she continued. “Three Women has become a pillar [for me] to feel less alone with my experiences and the emotional complexities of having a human heart. I hope it can offer the same thing to other women. There is room for conversations or connections to happen. It’s good to have art in the world that shares this idea.”

Woodley and Rodgers dated for two years after they first fueled romance rumors in 2020. Less than a year later in February 2021, Rodgers announced that the two were engaged at the NFL Honors Awards. However, a year later in February 2022, they called off their engagement.

Shailene Woodley Speaks Out About Aaron Rodgers Relationship

This is not the first time the Divergent actress has addressed her relationship with Rodgers following their 2022 split. Back in September, Woodley teased the reason the potential downfall of their whirlwind romance.

“I fell in love over and over with unavailability,” she told Bustle. “I’m very open as a human. I love easy and I care easy, but I do not love lightly, and I do not care lightly.”

“It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people,” she continued. “Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that I may have desired them to.”

Rodgers has been mum since the breakup and is currently dating Mallory Edens.