Aaron Rodgers' dating life is just as much in the headlines as his injuries and football performance. The former Green Bay Packers QB who now plays for the New York Jets, has dated several women over the years that you might recognize from your favorite television shows or tabloids. Take a look at some of Rodgers' dating history below:

Jessica Szohr (2011 and 2014)

Rodgers briefly dated Jessica Szohr (who is notably known for her reoccurring role on “Gossip Girl”) in 2011. However, in 2014 the two rekindled the romance according to an insider per Us Weekly at the time.

“They got back together over the holidays. They spent New Years together with a bunch of mutual friends,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “They broke up because her schedule was crazy for awhile and they just couldn't stay together in that situation but now they have been spending their free time together and things feel good. They fell right back into it.”

While the couple did rekindle their romance in 2014 it was also brief as well. For the most part, their relationship was under wraps having never made a red carpet appearance together during their romance. While they did eventually break up again that same year, three years later she was seen at his birthday party having a great time.

Szhor is currently married to former NHL player Brad Richardson.

Olivia Munn (2014 – 2017)

Olivia Munn and Rodgers dated for three years. Munn is an actress and mostly known for her role in “New Girl” and “The Newsroom.” The two reportedly met at the Country Music Awards in 2014 and began dating shortly after that.

“Aaron is different than every other man I've ever met … There's so much I could say,” Munn shared in 2015 to E! News. “Everything a good person can be, he is … He's in such great shape, and especially lately, he's been eating so well and working out. Having somebody in your life like that is so motivating.”

The relationship was under scrutiny mostly due to an estrangement between Rodgers and his family. A new book, “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers”, written by New York Post columnist Ian O’Connor, explores the complex relationship between Rodgers, his family, and Munn's role in it all. In the book, that was published in August 2024, the quarterback defends Munn saying that she had nothing to do with his tense relationship with his family.

Ultimately the attention of onlookers took a toll on their relationship and they ended their relationship in 2017.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” he told ESPN The Magazine at the time. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

Munn is now married to John Mulaney — the couple has been together since 2021 and tied the knot in 2024. The pair welcomed their second child in September 2024.

Danica Patrick (2018 – 2020)

Rodgers dated Danica Patrick for two years between 2018 and 2020. Unlike Rodgers' previous girlfriends, Patrick is not an actress but a race car driver and model. The two met at the 2012 at the ESPY Award ceremony but it wasn't until years later that they began dating. They kept up with one another since their initial meet but it wasn't consistent.

“We kept in touch a little bit, and there were some years we didn’t talk to each other, and then some every now and again, but it wasn’t until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers,” Patrick told Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show in May 2018. “We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay — it was very cute.”

In 2018, they took a shot at love and began dating.

“We’re really attracted to each other,” Rodgers told Artful Living in October 2018. “We really enjoy traveling. … She’s a good travel partner because she’s so laid-back and low-maintenance. And she’s a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She’s inspired me in that way.”

Unfortunately, the couple called it quits after two years with citing that they just weren't the right match for one another.

“You know, the idea that you’re going to change someone is a pipe dream. Like, it’s just … someone has to want to change for themselves,” Patrick Us Weekly in September 2021.

“[It’s about] finding someone that has that kind of quality … and that also fits you in so many ways. That’s the other part is, you know, you’ve got to like doing everything together,” she added.

Shailene Woodley (2020 – 2022)

Shailene Woodley and Rodgers began dating in 2020 and eventually were engaged at one point. Their relationship was confirmed in 2021, but they had been fueling romance rumors for quite sometime. Rodgers confirmed in 2021 that they were engaged when he accepted the 2020 NFL MVP.

“Yes, we are engaged. We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know. So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, ‘Yeah, we've been engaged for a while!' ” Woodley shared on appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While the two did not agree on politics, they did not let their conflicting views or hectic schedules get in the way of their relationship. While the relationship was seemingly doing well, ultimately ended in 2022. The couple never spoke about the split publicly but a cryptic message from Woodley confirmed the couple's split.

“Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,” Woodley posted onto her Instagram Story a message written by writer Martín Prechtel shortly after breakup rumors began to swirl. “Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses.”

“Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the pain we already feel,” the post continued.

In a September 2024 interview with Bustle, Woodley reflected on heartbreak while filming Three Women.

“It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people,” she said. “Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that I may have desired them to.”

Mallory Edens (2023 – Present)

Rodgers and Mallory Edens began their love story last year. Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens. In 2019, she was spotted sitting next to the quarterback because he is “friends” with Wes, Mallory said at the time according to ESPN.

In January 2023, an insider disclosed that the two began dating.

“It's more than friends, but it's casual. Nothing serious at all,” the insider told PEOPLE. “He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now.”

The two are still going strong despite not making their romance Instagram official. At this time it's unsure if the two are still together or just keeping everything lowkey.