It seems like Shakira wasn’t interested in that kind of cruise. On May 10, Shakira was spotted on a boat ride with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. This information comes about after she and actor Tom Cruise spent some time together at a Formula 1 race in Miami, home to the Hips Don’t Lie singer.

According to TMZ photos, Lewis Hamilton held out his hand to Shakira to help her onto his boat on Wednesday. The two of them reportedly met at a restaurant in Miami after the race. It’s not clear if the two of them are friends or something more. But one thing’s for sure, she isn’t interested in Cruise.

Shakira shut down the rumors yesterday, according to sources. “Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”

This all comes after the singer and actor’s F1 hangout, where it was reported that Tom Cruise was “extremely interested in pursuing [her].” He allegedly even sent her flowers afterwards.

The singer has been on the market since her break up with soccer player Gerard Pique last June. Piqué and she were together for 12 years, and it ended after allegations that he was cheating on her with his now girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. They share two young kids together.