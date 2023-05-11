Shakira is still on the market since she shut down rumors stating that she was dating Tom Cruise. After Shakira and Cruise were spotted hanging out at Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix, the two fueled dating rumors which has been dismissed by the global superstar.

“Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him,” the source says of the singer. “He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”

The “Waka Waka” singer and the Top Gun: Maverick actor were spotted hanging out at the Florida sporting event on Sunday (May 7). The pair posed for a photo together at the racetrack, but the insider says it was purely platonic.

“Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her — and how fans are chiming in with their opinions — but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true,” the source explains. “She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

Last year, the singer announced her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué after 12 years together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the former couple said in a joint statement in June 2022. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

They share two sons together: Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

Cruise has been married three times. He was married to Mimi Rogers in 1987 and they later got divorced in 1990. He then married Nicole Kidman in 1990 and got divorced in 2001. Cruise and Kidman share two kids: Isabella, 30, and Connor 28. Cruise then married Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. The pair welcomed a daughter in April 2006.