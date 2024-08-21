ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL Playoffs: Brendan Loughnane vs. Kai Kamaka III kicks off the main card with a fight between Shamil Musaev and Murad Ramazanov in their welterweight semifinal matchup. Musaev secured his spot in the semifinal with a knockout against this week’s opposition Murad Ramazanov meanwhile, Ramazanov will be seeking his revenge after suffering his first defeat against Shamil Musaev when they get locked inside the PFL SmartCage this Friday. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Musaev-Ramazanov prediction and pick.

Shamil Musaev (18-0-1) was able to remain unbeaten when he took on fellow unbeaten Murad Ramazanov who he knocked out in the second round to secure his spot in the PFL Playoffs. Now, with just one win away from his first-ever PFL Championship appearance he will be looking to replicate what he did two months ago when he faces off against Murad Ramazanov this Friday night.

Murad Ramazanov (12-1) has fallen from the ranks of the unbeaten when he was viciously knocked out by Shamil Musaev in their last encounter. Luckily for Ramazanov, he got an early first-round finish in his first fight in the PFL regular season which secured his spot in the playoffs. Now, Ramazanov will be looking to right his wrongs and get back on track to make the PFL Championship when he takes on Shamil Musaev on Friday night.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Shamil Musaev-Murad Ramazanov Odds

Shamil Musaev: -310

Murad Ramazanov: +250

Why Shamil Musaev Will Win

As Shamil Musaev prepares to face Murad Ramazanov in their PFL playoff rematch, Musaev is poised to secure another victory in this matchup on Friday night.

Musaev’s recent performance against Ramazanov demonstrated his striking prowess and ability to capitalize on opportunities. In their previous encounter, Musaev delivered a decisive second-round TKO, showcasing his knockout power and composure under pressure. Musaev’s ability to finish fights is evident in his 69% knockout rate, making him one of the most dangerous welterweights in the PFL.

Moreover, Musaev’s wrestling background, highlighted by his accolades in national and international competitions, provides him with a strong defensive foundation against Ramazanov’s grappling attempts. In their last fight, Musaev effectively nullified Ramazanov’s takedown attempts, maintaining control and dictating the pace of the fight.

Musaev’s undefeated record reflects his consistency and adaptability in the cage. His ability to adjust his strategy mid-fight and exploit his opponent’s weaknesses gives him an edge in high-stakes matchups like this one. Musaev’s confidence and momentum from his recent victories further bolster his chances of repeating his success against Ramazanov.

Shamil Musaev’s combination of striking power, wrestling defense, and proven track record in the PFL positions him as the favorite to defeat Murad Ramazanov in their semifinal rematch. If Musaev can replicate his previous performance and avoid Ramazanov’s grappling, he is likely to advance to the welterweight final.

Why Murad Ramazanov Will Win

Murad Ramazanov is set to face Shamil Musaev in a highly anticipated rematch at the PFL playoffs, and Ramazanov could emerge victorious this time around.

Ramazanov’s wrestling prowess is a significant factor in this matchup. In their previous encounter, he managed to secure takedowns and control Musaev against the cage, showcasing his ability to dictate the fight’s pace through grappling. If Ramazanov can effectively implement his wrestling game plan, he could neutralize Musaev’s striking power, which proved decisive in their last fight.

Ramazanov has had time to analyze and learn from their first bout. He acknowledges that certain factors hindered his performance previously and has since worked on improving and fixing those areas during his training camp. This preparation, combined with his motivation for redemption, could lead to a more strategic and composed performance.

Ramazanov’s experience training with elite fighters such as Usman Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev has likely enhanced his skill set, particularly in grappling and defense. This experience could be crucial in countering Musaev’s aggressive style and avoiding the knockout power that ended their first fight.

Murad Ramazanov’s wrestling ability, improved preparation, and elite training environment position him well to avenge his previous loss to Shamil Musaev. If he can execute his game plan effectively and avoid Musaev’s powerful strikes, Ramazanov has a strong chance of securing victory in their PFL semifinal rematch.

Final Shamil Musaev-Murad Ramazanov Prediction & Pick

The first fight between these two was all action from start to finish and we can expect more of the same coming into this rematch in the semifinals. Ultimately, it should be more of the same as the first fight where Ramazanov is going want to take this fight to the mat but will struggle to do so and keeping Musaev there and Musaev will make him pay for it in the later rounds where he gets yet another finish and secure his spot in the PFL Championship.

Final Shamil Musaev-Murad Ramazanov Prediction & Pick: Shamil Musaev (-310)