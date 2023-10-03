Shane Steichen is the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts. He was a former college quarterback at UNLV, where he played in his senior season. While his playing career didn't go further, he stayed at UNLV and became a graduate assistant. He finally got an opportunity at the professional ranks in 2011 when the San Diego Chargers hired him as a defensive assistant. In 2013, he went to Cleveland to be an offensive quality control coach. In 2020, after a few years back with the Chargers as their quarterbacks coach, Steichen was named offensive coordinator.

Steichen made a surprising move by leaving the Chargers and becoming the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. While it was a surprise, Steichen relished the opportunity to develop another young quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Instantly, the Eagles became a top-10 offense in the league. The Eagles' offense reached another level in 2022, as they moved to the top five in many offensive categories and advanced to the Super Bowl. Despite losing the Super Bowl, the Indianapolis Colts saw enough to name Steichen their head coach for 2023, which helped Steichen build a net worth of $5 million. He had one constant by his side as he navigated the different stops in his coaching career, Shane Steichen's wife Nina Steichen.

Who is Shane Steichen's wife Nina Steichen?

NFL Owners Meetings in Arizona… The new era is under way and Coach Steichen (and wife Nina) is the youngest Colts head coach since Don Shula in the 1960’s!🏈. 👍🏽👏 pic.twitter.com/G5lhSpkDXx — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) March 27, 2023

Shane Steichen and Nina Steichen have been together since their days at UNLV and tied the knot in 2012 when Steichen was with the Chargers. The couple both attended UNLV concurrently and have been in love ever since. Nina is a factor in Shane's life, but let's look at Nina's life outside of her relationship.

Nina Steichen's background

Our earliest information on Nina is her studies at UNLV, where she met Shane. In 2008, Nina graduated from UNLV with communications and media studies degrees. She first served as a brand ambassador for TEAM Enterprises from 2008 to 2010 while also a VIP attendant at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino.

In 2010, she became a VIP waitress for The Light Group and a cocktail waitress at the Blue Martini Lounge. When Steichen got the job in San Diego, she was a floral assistant at Blush Botanicals in San Diego. She held this position until the pair moved to Philadelphia. Nina's last known job is in San Diego, but it is likely that with Steichen's promotion to offensive coordinator and head coach, they weren't as concerned about the additional income.

Since being in Philadelphia, Nina has organized fundraising efforts for the Eagles Autism Foundation. She also worked alongside the Eagles to kickstart the Eagles Autism Challenge.

This wasn't her first time being a part of a charitable endeavor, as she also volunteered when Shane was on the Browns' coaching staff.

Shane Steichen, Nina Steichen's relationship

The couple met while attending UNLV, while Shane was a graduate assistant with the football program. They have been together ever since and married in 2012.

Nina shared a wedding photo on Facebook on June 25, 2012. The couple had a beautiful celebration in an outside ceremony with their close friends and relatives.

Nina also shared a lovely photo of the pair with their family on Oct. 30, 2012, celebrating their marriage at a lakeside resort. She also captioned the photo, “Wedding crashers.”

The couple has two kids. A son named Hudson and a daughter named Stella.

It seems that Nina has prioritized keeping everything running smoothly at home as Shane navigates his first dive into head coaching. Being a football wife isn't easy, but it seems like Nina has what it takes to be a supportive partner.

This is all we know about Shane Steichen's wife, Nina Steichen.