Shane Steichen's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. The new Indianapolis Colts head coach has spent time playing and coaching at a high level in his career. Let's look at Shane Steichen's net worth in 2023.

A former college quarterback, Steichen has been a football coach since 2007 at both the college and professional level. Shane Steichen's net worth in 2023 is $5 million, according to SportsKeeda.

Steichen was born on May 11, 1985, in Sacramento, Calif. He played football at Oak Ridge High School before committing to UNLV in 2003. He would spend most of his time at UNLV as a backup. His most memorable moment in Las Vegas was as a senior. Steichen came off the bench at the end of the first quarter and threw five touchdown passes, eventually losing to New Mexico in overtime. Steichen finished his UNLV playing career with 2,755 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for 399 yards with five touchdowns.

Shane Steichen's early coaching career

Steichen began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with UNLV upon the end of his playing career. The team kept him on for three years, first as a graduate assistant and then as an offensive assistant. He moved on to the Louisville, where he also served as an offensive assistant.

Steichen's first break into the professional ranks came in 2011 when the San Diego Chargers hired him as a defensive assistant. While his journey with the Chargers wouldn't end there, Steichen moved to Cleveland in 2013 to become an offensive quality control coach. Steichen went there to get back to his roots and get experience offensively at the professional level.

The move paid off, as the Chargers offered Steichen to return on the offensive side of the ball in 2014, serving as an offensive quality control coach. He worked primarily with Keenan Allen, who caught 67 passes for 725 yards and four touchdowns in the first eight games.

In 2016, the Chargers promoted Steichen to quarterbacks coach, and he immediately clicked with Phillip Rivers. The quarterback was among the league's best in all statistical categories and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

Shane Steichen's first big job

In 2020, at the start of the Justin Herbert era, Steichen was promoted to offensive coordinator. The Chargers hoped that Steichen would be able to elevate Herbert to another level like Rivers.

The thought process paid off, as Herbert set NFL rookie records in completions and passing touchdowns and racked up the second-most yards by a rookie in league history. He was Top 10 amongst all quarterbacks, and the team finished Top 10 in all offensive categories.

In a surprising move, Steichen accepted a position as offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. He was instrumental in the development of Jalen Hurts as a quarterback, elevating him to one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Hurts was the eighth quarterback in history to register 3,000 passing yards and 750 rushing yards in a season.

It was also a coming-out party for Devonta Smith, who set a franchise rookie record in receiving yards. In his first season, Steichen instantly made the Eagles a top-10 offense in the league.

The Eagles' offense went even further in 2022, reaching top-five levels in most of the offensive categories. He had a league-high six offensive Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro honors. The Eagles would go on to make the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shane Steichen's first head-coaching job

The Indianapolis Colts finally gave Steichen a well-deserved head-coaching opportunity, signing the coach on Feb. 14, 2023. The team announced that Steichen signed a six-year deal, but the financial terms were not disclosed. The Colts' former head coach, Frank Reich, reportedly made $9 million per season, but it is unclear if Steichen was given close to the same terms.

It is likely a savvy move for the Colts, as they bring in first-round pick Anthony Richardson. Steichen's work with Rivers, Herbert, and Hurts will make the Colts confident that he can bring the best out in Richardson.

Steichen is due to make a ton of money over his six-year contract and has a bright future in football. He has only been a coordinator for a few years, so his low net worth compared to other coaches is no surprise.

However, he will climb those ranks over the next decade if he can turn it around for the Colts. Were you surprised by Shane Steichen's net worth in 2023?