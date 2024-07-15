Soon after Shannen Doherty's unfortunate death at 53, a ton of tributes from fellow 90210 alums poured in.

Doherty died of cancer on Saturday. One of her most memorable roles was that of Brenda Walsh in the hit '90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210.

She was obviously well-loved by her castmates, as the majority of the stars from the show left loving tributes on their social accounts to honor her.

90210 tributes to Shannen Doherty

Jason Priestly played her twin brother on the show, Brandon Walsh. He posted a photo of the two of them from the 90210 days on Instagram, and wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Meanwhile, Jennie Garth posted a photo on her social account a while back. Garth played Kelly Taylor, who starred as her classmate and friend.

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known,” she wrote. “Our connection was real and honest.”

“We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration,” Garth continued. “She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her.”

Bowie is in reference to her beloved dog. THR reports that the pup was with her when she passed away.

Gabrielle Cateris, who played Andrea Zuckerman, wrote on Instagram, “So young — so sad. May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you.”

Finally, Brian Austin Green, known for his role as David Silver, posted a message that reads, “Shan. My sister…You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you.”

NBC News reported that Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but went into remission two years later. However, in 2020, it was revealed that she was “dying” of Stage 4 breast cancer that metastasized and was incurable.

In June of last year, Shannen posted that the cancer was spreading to her brain.

“My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear… The turmoil…the timing of it all…This is what cancer can look like,” part of her caption says.

Shannen Doherty will be missed.