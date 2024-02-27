Shannen Doherty got an “overall assessment” from a cosmetic surgeon that didn't sit right with her. On Doherty's podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, she spoke with her friend Anne Marie Kortright about her surgeon's plastic surgery offer.
“I wanted to be told that I didn’t need a facelift,” she said. “I went in to be like I’m, ‘Oh, I’m here for a facelift consult,’ and what I wanted to hear was, ‘You don’t need one.’”
“But instead what I heard was, ‘Oh, you’re a great candidate for one,’” she recalled, “and I was like, ‘No! No, not yet.’ It petrifies me.”
Doherty did admit that she has had minor cosmetic procedures in the past with Boto despite being “petrified of needles.”
“I have had Botox,” Doherty said. “I’ve done it a couple times. I think the last time I did it was, like, six months ago.”
However, back in 2021, the 90210 alum said that she wants to embrace natural beauty.
“Watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to. You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
“I have lived. I love that I’ve lived and that my face reflects my life,” she continued. “I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally. Done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to.”
“I want to see women like me,” she finished. “Women like us.”
Shannen Doherty Health Update
The actress was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2020 after a previous diagnosis in 2015. Last year, she told fans that the cancer had spread to her bones. She hopes that under a new treatment will be able to extend her life.
“I always talk about the fact that we just need to squeeze out another three to five years, and then there’s going to be T-cell therapy or there’s going to be this,” she said on her Let’s Be Clear podcast with oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro. “There’s going to be a lot more options that will give another five years. Then in those five years, there’s a whole other group of options, and eventually, there’s going to be a cure.”
In an episode of Let's Be Clear last month, she received good news about her diagnosis.
“After four treatments, we didn't really see a difference, and everybody wanted me to switch,” she said to her radiation oncologist Dr. Amin Mirhadi on the Jan. 28 episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear. “I just kind of was like, ‘We're going to keep going with this and see.' After the sixth, seventh treatment we really saw it breaking down the blood brain barrier.”