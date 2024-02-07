What really happened on the set of Charmed?

Things aren't looking any better between Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano. It appears the truth is muddled somewhere between the two.

The Charmed alums differ from what happened on the popular show set, THR reports. One says one thing, and another says something different. However, Doherty now has others backing her up.

Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano's stories on Charmed firing

It stems from when Milano stated that Doherty and Marie Combs for creating a “revisionist history” when blaming her for Doherty getting fired in 2001 after season three.

During an episode of the podcast Let's Be Clear, Doherty and Combs discussed how Milano gave Charmed Producer an ultimatum between her and Shannen. So, Milano offered a rebuttal at MegaCon.

Doherty, Rose McGowan, and Combs were on the main stage at the same convention on Sunday. Shannen read from her cellphone about claims made by Mylano two days earlier.

“A lot of things have been said, and a lot of them very hurtful,” Doherty acknowledged. “Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast, my podcast, Let's Be Clear. In fact, we went in, and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama.”

She added, “We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible.”

Meanwhile, Milano's post on Instagram was full of her side of the story that the other castmates disagreed with. She started by saying, “I was asked about the Charmed experience on the panel at #megacon yesterday.” It goes on and on about her thoughts.

Combs also blasted Milano on Instagram after her statement by mentioning her disappointment.

So, it's a massive feud with Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, and others. What exactly happened on Charmed? What would be great is to hear from the Producer(s) who played the role in Shannen's firing and who can maybe put a stamp on all of this.