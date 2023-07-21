Stephen A. Smith is currently looking for his next permanent co-host on ESPN First Take. Over the years, he's had personalities such as Skip Bayless and Max Kellerman on the show. Recently, he's been joined by a number of different analysts such as JJ Redick, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, and others. It's been rumored, however, that Smith wants former NFL star Shannon Sharpe to join the show on a regular basis. Stephen A. confirmed those rumors on Friday, via The Stephen A. Smith Show.

“I want Shannon Sharpe on First Take,” Smith said. “And I aim to get him. We are definitely talking to Shannon Sharpe. The conversations are official… we are talking to him and I'm hopeful, very hopeful, and very confident that ultimately we will be announcing… that he will be on First Take.”

Sharpe was most recently an analyst on Undisputed along with Smith's former First Take partner, Skip Bayless. He's a veteran media personality and will complement Stephen A. Smith well on the ESPN show. However, Sharpe needs to be ready for Smith's fiery personality. Perhaps investing in ear plugs may be a smart decision should he join the show.

In all seriousness, it seems that talks are progressing. Nothing is official as of this juncture though. It will be interesting to see who Smith's next partner is on the show. There are plenty of potential candidates if talks with Sharpe end up falling through. Perhaps someone like Redick could become a regular on ESPN First Take.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this story as they are made available.