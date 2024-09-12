After doing a play-by-play analysis of Shannon Sharpe's NSFW Instagram Live, WWE star R-Truth has mimicked the infamous livestream.

He took to his own Instagram Live to poke fun at Sharpe. The video, which was posted by @WrestleOps on X, formerly Twitter, is framed as if R-Truth is unaware of the camera being on. His arm is slightly visible as he slaps something and makes noises.

“Yeah, yeah, you know it,” R-Truth exclaims at one point. “Oh, Papi! Papi!”

R-Truth continues this before going, “hawk tuah!” This is a reference to one of his many comments from Sharpe's livestream. The video is a hilarious rib, and there will probably be more from others.

Shannon Sharpe's infamous NSFW Instagram Live

On September 11, 2024, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe went on Instagram Live and was heard engaging in NSFW activities. Initially, he downplayed the situation. He released a statement shortly after claiming that he was hacked.

However, he later went on his Nightcap podcast to own up to it. He stated that he accidentally went live on the social media platform. “I am embarrassed,” he acknowledged.

At least he came clean, revealing he told his management and ESPN about the situation. His voice was heard in the background of the livestream, so it was going to be hard to pass it off as someone else.

Ultimately, it is an embarrassing situation for the Hall of Famer. Sharpe will likely learn from this and be more careful when using his phone before such activities.

R-Truth's WWE run

WWE star R-Truth was present in Sharpe's Instagram Live, providing plenty of comedic comments. He said things like, “He givin' her that ha[w]k tuah!!” and “Yoo UNC, that's not PG.”

Over 6,500 people were watching the Instagram Live at one point. But R-Truth stole the show with his thorough breakdown of the action.

R-Truth first joined the WWE (formerly WWF) in 1998 as K-Kwik. He was in a tag team with “Road Dogg” JesseJames. During this initial stint, he won the WWF Hardcore Championship on two occasions.

He then went to TNA in 2002, joining Jeff Jarrett's new promotion on the ground floor. This run was beneficial to R-Truth, who was competing under the ring name Ron “The Truth” Killings, as he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice.

In 2008, R-Truth returned to WWE as R-Truth. He has won several accolades, including the United States Championship and the Tag Team Championship with Kofi Kingston.

Additionally, he won the now-retired 24/7 Championship a record 54 times. The title was retired in November 2022 after Nikki Cross threw it in the trash.

Recently, R-Truth became entangled in a storyline with Judgement Day. This led to him eventually “joining” the group and being kicked out.

He then reunited with his former tag team partner, The Miz, to reform the Awesome Truth. At WrestleMania XL, R-Truth and The Miz won the Raw Tag Team Championship in a six-pack ladder match.

Even in his fifties, R-Truth is a regular part of WWE programming. He is largely a comedic act, which is evident in his recent spoof of Sharpe's Instagram Live.