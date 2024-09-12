As Shannon Sharpe went viral for an explicit Instagram Live, WWE star R-Truth weighed in, calling a play-by-play of the events.

Thanks to screenshots from @ProWFinesse on X, formerly Twitter, R-Truth's comments can be read. He sent in several messages, including, “Are they F**KIN??? Excuse my French.” He then continued, saying, “Yoo UNC, that's not PG,” and advising him to “Hang up the phone, Big Unc.

R-Truth then had comments on the stamina of the individuals involved, saying, “Unc grunting like a[n] Oga” and “He givin' her that ha[w]k tuah!!” As it continued, the WWE star acknowledged that the livestream was going to go viral. And he was right, as over 6,500 people joined the livestream at one point.

After it was finished, R-Truth issued a statement. He used Sharpe's original statement, claiming his account was hacked, but put his spin on it. “Beware[,] my [account] X was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out,” the statement read before he signed off, “UNC, R-Truth.”

R-Truth's “statement” featured a link as well. It leads to the music video for the WWE star's new single, “You Know It,” which features Fabo.

Shannon Sharpe's lewd Instagram Live

The Instagram Live debacle was a mess for Shannon Sharpe. As noted, he accidentally went live while engaging in scandalous activities.

However, he initially denied that it was him despite his first name being heard. “Beware[,] my [account] Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out.”

Later in the day, Sharpe came clean and admitted that he was not hacked. He confirmed that he was the one heard in the video engaging in the festivities.

“My heart sank,” he said. “Then after, I called my agent, the agency. I called ESPN… I just got to tell them the truth. My phone wasn't hacked.”

It appears that Sharpe threw his phone on the bed, not realizing his Instagram Live was on. Unfortunately, it can happen to anyone, and surely he will take precautions the next time he is in this situation.

Throughout his career, Sharpe won three Super Bowls and was named to five All-Pro teams (four First-team, one Second-team). He logged over 10,000 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns while playing for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. He is now a part of ESPN's team, appearing on First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

R-Truth's WWE career

R-Truth is one of the WWE's funniest comedy acts. He is a former United States and Hardcore Champion. However, these days, he is mostly used in a comedic role. He holds the record for the most WWE Championship reigns, winning the 24/7 Championship 54 times.

Currently, R-Truth and The Miz are amid an Awesome Truth reunion. This came after the former's storyline with Judgement Day. The reunion peaked at WrestleMania XL when the Awesome Truth won the World Tag Team Championships.

After 79 days, they lost the titles back to Judgement Day. Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh stole the titles after interference from Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito.