Shaquille O'Neal is a large man. He is listed at 7-foot-1 and reportedly weighed around 350 pounds during the prime of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier this week in Honolulu, O'Neal was in a pool at a resort in Honolulu, Hawaii. He acted like he fell in and could not get out of the water, leading to a large group of children to hilariously pull him out of the water.

Shaq met a group of kids on vacation in Hawaii, and of course, made their day by playing in the pool with them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKTp4C9I3Q — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 17, 2023

O'Neal is a fun-loving person. He is one of the hosts on TNT's “Inside the NBA” and is constantly laughing with Charles Barkley, who played in the NBA around the same time O'Neal began his career.

Shaq got out of the water, so all was good.

Shaquille O'Neal is regarded as arguably the best center in NBA history. He certainly was very dominant, being named an All-Star 15 times, Most Valuable Player once (2000) and a three-time NBA Finals MVP in four of his championship runs.

He has been very successful in his business ventures. O'Neal has reportedly owned as many as 40 24 Hour Fitness gyms, 150 car washes, 155 Five Guys Burgers & Fries and nine Papa John's stores, among other places.

O'Neal was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Shaq had some of the best pairings in the NBA. He played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers with Kobe Bryant, who is widely regarded as a top-10 player ever. He then teamed up with Dwyane Wade to win a championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.