Victor Wembanyama is already becoming a phenom on and off the NBA court. The San Antonio Spurs rookie is taking the league by storm and was the center of attention at the latest NBA & Sotheby’s Tip-Off auction. Wembanyama's game-worn jersey from his NBA debut was the hottest item on the more than 60-jersey ledger.

Wembanyama's jersey was estimated to go for $120,000 at auction. After thirteen minutes of bidding, the jersey went for a whopping $720,000, six times the estimated value, according to Sotheby's PR team. It's safe to say the Spurs star is a hot commodity.

The first overall pick in this year's draft scored 15 points and added five rebounds in an opening night loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Since then Wembanyama has put together a very soldi first month in his NBA career. He's racked up five double doubles and is averaing 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers are very much Rookie of the Year worthy, though there are several other candidates for the award Wembanyama is favored to win.

A total of $1.2 million was earned in the auction as jerseys flew off the dockett and into eager collector's hands. The Spurs have a nice looking jersey, which made Wemby's even more valuable to the buying eye.

Despite Victor Wembanyama's success, the Spurs are again among the worst teams in the NBA. At 3-11 they're tied for the worst record in the Western Conference and have lost nine in a row dating back to Nov. 5. Someone needs to step up and help Wembanyama out or the Spurs will be in NBA purgatory again.