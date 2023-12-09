Shaquille O'Neal hilariously called Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton as "Trae [Young]" amid the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Shaquille O'Neal had a Shaqtin' a fool moment on Friday after he hilariously forgot the name of Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton. Making things even funnier, he came up with a more absurd excuse.

Haliburton and his dad appeared as guests on Inside the NBA, during which Shaq heaped a ton of praise for the young guard and commended the high level he's playing at right now. It was almost perfect, until O'Neal called the Pacers star as “Trae” — thinking of Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young instead.

Shaq's co-host, Ernie Johnson, had to quickly correct the Los Angeles Lakers icon. Realizing his mistake, O'Neal fixed it before coming up with the excuse that the cannabis behind him got him confused and focusing on other stuff. It even sent Haliburton cracking.

Here's the hilarious exchange:

Shaq: "It was a joy watching you today. I came in the green room and I told Kenny, 'Trae [Young] is the real deal.'" Ernie Johnson: "So is Tyrese [Haliburton]." Shaq: "I mean Tyrese… It's that damn cannabis behind me." 😂pic.twitter.com/caTiibgfKb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2023

Considering the number of stars in the NBA, it's not surprising that one can get confused by their names. For someone like Shaquille O'Neal whose job is to constantly talk about these athletes, it's even a more common mistake that one would imagine. Slip-ups do happen.

However, we're guessing that it won't be long before Shaq and the rest of the NBA fanbase–even the casuals–will no longer mistake Tyrese Haliburton for someone else. The Pacers playmaker is one of the fastest rising stars in the NBA, and with the way he's playing, he could very well be an MVP candidate this 2023-24 season as well.

Should the Pacers beat the Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament Final, Haliburton will surely be the talk of the town, too.