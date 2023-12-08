Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton references a video of Keanu Reeves in the movie Hardball after beating Damian Lillard and the Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton continues to show out. Fresh off a monster triple-double performance days ago, Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the NBA In-Season Tournament finals. And he's letting everyone know how ecstatic he is by recently posting a Keanu Reeves reference on X.

Finishing the game with 27 points, 15 assists, and no turnovers, it's no wonder why the all-star is posting Hardball references while on a post-game high. It helps that his teammates consistently perform, too. Center Myles Turner added a double-double of 26 points and 10 boards. All 10 players fielded by head coach Rick Carlisle managed to produce points, with five of them in double figures.

Counted out time and time again, Indiana's performance during the closing minutes showed why they're sick of it. With around 2:40 left in regulation, Indiana clung to a one-point advantage, 113-112. Two offensive putbacks by Turner and Buddy Hield stretched the lead to five. After a layup by Giannis Antetokounmpo, it was Tyrese Haliburton's time to shine, answering with a layup of his own and drilling a clutch step-back three with 49 seconds left to put Indiana up by eight.

Rubbing salt to the wound, Haliburton emphatically stared at his wrist — an allusion to Damian Lillard's signature celebration.

Indiana has defied the odds yet again. A team can only take so much after constantly being checked off by analysts. Despite Andrew Nembhard going down with an injury, best believe that the Pacers will be ready for the finals. As the kids in Hardball say, “WE GOIN' TO THE SHIP!”