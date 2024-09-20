The San Jose Sharks had an abysmal season in 2023-24 but got a great reward. They picked Hobey Baker Award winner Macklin Celebrini with the first-overall pick to kickstart their rebuild. He made his training camp debut on Thursday and impressed the veterans on his team, according to The Associated Press.

“Today was obviously something special,” Tyler Toffoli told Josh Dubow. “It was the first day of camp and he was flying out there, one of the best players on the ice, for sure. I think the goal for him is he wants to be the best player on the ice every day. So far, he accomplished that today.”

Celebrini stayed humble after his first day with the Sharks, saying “At the end of the day it’s the same game I’ve played ever since I was a kid. It’s just having fun and enjoying it.”

The Sharks surrounded Celebrini with veteran talent, specifically Toffoli, to give him professional linemates to play with. The power play last season was abysmal and Celebrini was a man-advantage star in college. If he is truly the best player on the ice in practice, expect the Sharks to have great special teams this year.

Expectations for Sharks in Macklin Celebrini's rookie season

Despite the brutal season last year, the Sharks can surprise some people this season. They are not expected to make the playoffs, but they will be a fun late-night watch for East Coast fans because of Celebrini. His prospect profile raised to the level of Connor Bedard, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews in his draft year.

That rise was because of his NHL-caliber shot. At just 18 years old, he has already shown that it carries over to the professional ranks. Check out this goal he scored in a rookie showcase game against Utah.

Experts expect Celebrini to win the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the league. Last year, Bedard won the award despite missing time with an injury and the Blackhawks having a miserable season. The Sharks star has some tougher competition than Bedard did, with Cutter Gauthier, Lane Hutson, and Matvei Michkov all vying for the trophy.

The Sharks were competitive for the better part of a decade with Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, and Patrick Marleau on the front line. Celebrini hopes to be the next great member of the Sharks that can finally lead them to a title. While that will not come this year, his teammates are fueling the hype train before he even plays a game.