NHL Free Agency has been action-packed on Monday as teams look toward the 2024-25 NHL season. One of the more surprising signings on the day involves the San Jose Sharks. San Jose is signing veteran winger Tyler Toffoli, as first reported by Kevin Weekes. It's a four-year deal for Toffoli in San Jose, according to Elliotte Friedman.

The Sharks had a horrific season in 2023-24. In fact, they finished dead last in the league this past season. They won the NHL Draft Lottery in May to have the right to pick first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. And with that first overall pick, the Sharks drafted forward Macklin Celebrini.

San Jose certainly had cap space to spend. Still, it's surprising to see Toffoli land with a rebuilding team. The veteran winger has turned in back-to-back 30+ goal seasons. He split the 2023-24 campaign with the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets. Overall, he finished with 33 goals and 55 points in 79 games.

What Tyler Toffoli brings to Sharks

The Sharks need a lot of things as they work through their rebuild. One of their biggest needs is offense. San Jose finished the season averaging the second-fewest amount of goals in the league. Only the Chicago Blackhawks scored fewer goals per game than the Sharks in 2023-24.

Toffoli isn't exactly a two-way forward, but he is solid in the defensive zone. His value, though, comes on the offensive end of the ice. The veteran winger is a terrific play driver who can generate chances for himself and his teammates. He is effective both at even strength and with the man advantage, which is something San Jose desperately needs.

One knock-on effect this signing could have regards the team's top prospects. American center Will Smith could make his NHL debut after signing his entry-level contract back in May. Furthermore, Celebrini could decide to forego a return to Boston University now that he has a winger such as Toffoli to play with.

Smith and Celebrini would be the latest in a line of young players the Sharks are bringing to the NHL. Forwards William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund, and defenseman Mario Ferraro are among the team's younger players who have made an impact at the next level. Smith and Celebrini are seen as potential cornerstones for San Jose moving forward.

In any event, Tyler Toffoli addresses a big need for the Sharks. He immediately slots in on the top six in San Jose. And after a lot of movement over these last four seasons, he figures to have some stability with the Sharks moving forward.