Sharks, Evander Kane reach grievance settlement

The San Jose Sharks and forward Evander Kane have dealt with grievance proceedings since January. On Friday, the team and player came to an agreement on a settlement.

The NHLPA filed the grievance on behalf of Kane following the termination of his Sharks contract earlier this year. The NHLPA cited a breach of contract as their reason for the grievance.

Kane has since moved on to the Edmonton Oilers. He signed a one-year contract midseason before signing a four-year extension in July.

According to ESPN, the settlement is supposed to bridge the gap between the money the Sharks owe Kane and the money he makes on his new Oilers extension.

“The agreement has been approved by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association,” the Sharks said in a statement. “We are satisfied that its terms will not adversely impact the team, either financially or competitively, in this or future seasons.”

Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, declined to comment about the settlement. However, Milstein commented prior to the agreement that the Sharks “did not have sufficient ground” in this case.

The issues between the Oilers forward and the Sharks began prior to the 2021-22 season. The NHL investigated Kane after his wife alleged he bet on NHL games. Furthermore, the league investigated claims the former Sharks forward was physically abusive towards his wife.

The NHL found no wrongdoing on Kane’s part for the betting allegations. After holding the former Sharks forward out of training camp, they could not substantiate the claims of physical abuse either.

Kane played in 43 games with the Oilers, recording 39 points as the team made the Western Conference Final last season.