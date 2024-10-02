Fans of the San Jose Sharks held their collective breath during Tuesday night's game at SAP Center against the Utah Hockey Club, following the announcement that first-overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini would not return after crashing awkwardly shoulder-first into the boards.

He played one more shift in the second period but then departed, and didn't take the ice once during the third period.

However, the fears of the Sharks and their were alleviated with the latest update on his condition. NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet indicated that Celebrini is considered “day-to-day”, but that his ailment is actually of the lower-body variety.

“San Jose says Macklin Celebrini is day-to-day with a lower-body injury,” he wrote.

Tuesday night's game was Celebrini's second of the exhibition schedule, as he had already tallied a goal and assist late last month in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to first-year Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, San Jose is taking a precautionary approach to their prized asset, via the San Jose Mercury News.

“He’s been through a lot,” Warsofsky said of Celebrini. “He’s at the rookie tournament, the travel, he’s been bouncing around media stuff this summer. I’d say it’s a little bit more wear and tear and more precautionary than anything. Just kind of day by day.”

“I wouldn’t say that,” he continued when asked if Celebrini would be held out the remainder of the exhibition schedule. “We’re going to see how he feels every day and make a decision every day.”

The Sharks have two more games remaining on their pre-season schedule, as they'll be taking on the in-state rival Anaheim Ducks on Friday night followed by the exhibition finale against the Golden Knights Saturday. They open the regular season on October 10, hosting the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center.

Macklin Celebrini was selected by the Sharks with the first-overall pick

The Sharks endured two frustrating seasons in 2022-23 and 2023-24, finishing at the bottom of the standings. However, their struggles were rewarded with the first overall draft pick for the first time in franchise history.

With that pick, they selected Celebrini, the consensus top choice following an outstanding season with the Boston College Terriers. Celebrini earned the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year Award after scoring 32 goals and tallying 64 points in 38 games. He also claimed both the Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors.

He also became the second youngest player in NCAA history to win the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top collegiate ice hockey player.