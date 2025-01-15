ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to extend their winning streak as they face the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Sharks come into the game at 14-26-6 on the year, which puts them in last place in the Pacific Division. This has the Sharks looking at selling assets at the trade deadline. Still, they had a great game last time out. Facing the Detroit Red Wings, the Sharks got off to a hot start, scoring twice in the first period to build the lead. They would allow a goal in the second period, but just 26 seconds into the third period, William Eklund added another goal for the Sharks. They would score three more in the period to win the game 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are 21-17-6 on the year, placing them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division, and currently in a playoff spot. This has the Blue Jackets considering buying at the trade deadline. Last time out, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. Bobby Brink opened the scoring for the Flyers, but Zach Werenski would tie the game in the first period. After a scoreless second period, the Flyers would take the lead again in the third. Still, Werenski would tie the game again on a third-period goal. This would lead to overtime and then a shootout, where the Blue Jackets would take the victory.

Here are the Sharks-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Blue Jackets Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +146

Columbus Blue Jackets: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (-108)

How To Watch Sharks vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Mikael Granlund leads the Sharks in both assists and points this year, playing on the top line this year. Granlund comes into the game with 12 goals and 25 assists, good for 37 points. Further, he has four goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Fabian Zetterlund. Zetterlund has 12 goals and 16 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, the second line is home to three top producers. William Eklund is second on the team in points, playing on the second line. Eklund has ten goals and 24 assists this year. Third on the team in points, and joining the second line is Macklin Celebrini. He comes in with 13 goals and 18 assists, with four goals and five assists on the power play. Finally, Tyler Toffoli rounds out the line and leads the team in goals. He has 16 goals and 12 assists this year.

Yaroslav Askarov is expected to be in the goal for the Sharks in this one. He is 3-3-2 with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He has given up three or fewer goals in each of his last four starts, with a save percentage over .930 in three of the four. Further, he is 2-2-0 in those games.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Zach Werenski leads the team in points and assists this year, playing from the blue line. He comes in with 15 goals and 35 assists this year. He has five goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kent Johnson has also been great this year, playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 13 assists, good for fifth on the team in points.

It is Kirill Marchenko who is second on the team in scoring and leads the team in goals, leading the top line for the Blue Jackets. He comes in with 18 goals and 30 assists, good for 48 points. He also has two goals and 13 assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov. Fantilli comes in with ten goals and 12 assists on the year, while Vornkov has 17 goals and 13 assists on the year. Voronkov also has seven goals on the power play.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 15-10-3 on the year with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Merzlikins has won four of his last five starts, and last time out, stopped 29 of 31 shots in the winning effort.

Final Sharks-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets come in as a heavy favorite in this NHL game in terms of odds. The Blue Jackets have scored well this year, scoring 3.36 goals per game. Still, their defense has been bad, allowing 3.48 goals per game, 31st in the NHL. The Sharks score just 2.61 goals per game this year but showed last time out, they can score well against bad defensive units. With their own rough defense, 28th in the NHL, expect plenty of goals in this game and take the over.

Final Sharks-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-112)