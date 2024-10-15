ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sharks and the Stars meet in Dallas! The Stars have been great this season at 3-0, while the Sharks are still looking for their first win. We continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Stars prediction and pick.

The San Jose Sharks were the worst team in the NHL last season, only winning 19 games. Mikael Granlund was the best player on the team last season. Granlund has been solid this season, but Tyler Toffoli and rookie Macklin Celebrini are the team's leaders and will be key in turning the team around.

The Dallas Stars were among the best teams in the NHL last season and the best team in the Western Conference. They have a lot of depth and come at teams in waves. Jason Robertson was the best player on the team last year but has started slow so far. Logan Stankoven and Mason Marchment have been huge for the team this season. This team is still very dangerous and primed for another run this year.

Here are the Sharks-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: +300

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Sharks vs Stars

Time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks had the worst defense in the NHL last season. They allowed 3.98 goals per game and an 89.2% save percentage. The defense relies on their goalie, Mackenzie Blackwood. He struggled last year, had 10 wins and 25 losses in 44 games last year, and allowed 3.45 goals per game on an 89.9% save percentage. Blackwood has struggled this season, allowing 4.94 goals per game with an 87.5% save percentage. They have improved but need to play better because they still allow 3.50 goals per game.

The Sharks offense was one of the worst in the NHL last year, only slightly better than the Blackhawks. They scored 2.20 goals per game and had an 8.7% shooting percentage. Mikael Granlund led the way in points at 60 and total assists at 48. Tyler Toffoli has been huge for the Sharks after coming from the Jets. He has two points with one goal and one assist this season. The offense has not been great overall because they score 2.00 goals per game.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars were the best team in the Western Conference last season. Their offense was one of the best in the league, scoring 3.59 goals per game, and they have an 11.4% shooting percentage. This team has so much depth and can come at teams in waves. Last season, Jason Robertson was great, scoring 80 points and 51 assists. Mason Marchment and Logan Stankoven have been the keys this season. Marchment has four points, all being assists, while Stankoven has four points with two assists and two goals. The Stars are scoring three goals per game this season.

The Stars' defense was one of the best in the NHL this season. They allowed 2.83 goals per game and had a 90.4% save percentage. Jake Oettinger was great as a goalie last year with a 35 and 14 record in 54 games. He also allowed 2.72 goals per game and had a 90.5% save percentage. This year, he has started off red-hot with two wins and allows 1.51 goals per game with a 95.7% save percentage. The defense has been great this year, allowing 1.00 goals per game with a 96.8% save percentage.

Final Sharks-Stars Prediction & Pick

This is a big mismatch. The Sharks might be improved, but they are not on the same level as the Stars. Dallas has the better offense and defense and is the more trustworthy team. In this game, I would expect a blowout win for the Stars at home in Dallas. Expect an easy cover in this game and for the Stars to stay undefeated.

Final Sharks-Stars Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars -1.5 (-144)