Shawn Kemp, who has been involved in an alleged drive-by shooting on Wednesday, has been released from jail Thursday. The former NBA star also didn’t get any charges filed against him.

Kemp made headlines when he was booked by police for a reported shooting incident in a parking lot in Tacoma, Washington. A video of the said incident was then leaked, showing the former Seattle SuperSonics forward approaching another vehicle, pointing his firearm at it, and pulling the trigger at least once. The man from the other vehicle was also shown before fleeing off the scene.

Later on, Kemp’s attorney, W. Scott Boatman, released a statement and explained that Kemp was acting in self-defense. Apparently, Kemp’s car got robbed and multiple items were stolen, including his iPhone. He then tracked his phone, which led him to a car in a shopping mall parking lot in Tacoma. However, when he approached the other vehicle where his stolen items were located, the individuals in the other car fired a shot at Kemp.

It was then when Kemp fired back in an act of self-defense.

“There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified. Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter. Mr Kemp has retained criminal attorneys Aaron Kiviat and Tim Leary to represent him and ensure that he is exonerated of all charges,” Boatman said Thursday.

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said they would not file charges until they are done with their investigation of the matter. Meanwhile, Kemp’s another attorney, Tim Leary, expressed delight that the authorities “didn’t rush to judgment” in Shawn Kemp’s case, per NBA.com.