Shawn Mendes is making a triumphant return to music with the announcement of his fifth studio album, Shawn, set to drop on October 18, per Variety. The 25-year-old singer, known for hits like “In My Blood,” promises that this new LP will be his most personal and introspective work yet, offering a “profound self-dialogue” across its 12 tracks.

Mendes shared the exciting news with fans on July 31 through a black-and-white video teaser for his folksy single “Isn’t That Enough.” The teaser, which doubles as a trailer for the Shawn album, sets the stage for the upcoming release. He also revealed that another single, “Why Why Why,” will be available on August 8, his birthday, marking a double celebration for his supporters.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mendes opened up about the challenges he faced while working on this album. He candidly shared that the journey to creating Shawn was a therapeutic process for him. “Music really can be medicine,” he wrote. “Two years ago, I felt lost, and a year ago, I struggled to even enter a studio without panic. To now have 12 finished songs feels like a gift. I’m grateful for my friends and family who supported me through this journey.”

A Journey of Healing and Creativity

The production of Shawn took Mendes across various locations, including Nosara, Costa Rica; Clubhouse Studio in Rhinebeck, NY; Bear Creek Studio in Washington State; Darkhorse Recordings in Nashville; and Electric Lady in New York City. He collaborated with notable names like Scott Harris, Mike Sabath, Nate Mercereau, and Eddie Benjamin, with contributions from Amy Allen and Ethan Gruska. The album also features Chris Thile from Punch Brothers.

Mendes gave fans a glimpse into his creative process with behind-the-scenes clips shared on social media. He reminisced about the initial recording sessions and how these moments were crucial in shaping the album’s essence. “I wish I could show you every moment of making this album because it truly was so healing,” he noted. The footage from Clubhouse Studio, where he started recording, and other locations showcased the deep connection Mendes felt with the music and the process.

The announcement of Shawn marks a significant milestone for Mendes, returning to the spotlight with a deeply personal project after nearly four years. As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting to experience the introspective journey Mendes has crafted through this new album.