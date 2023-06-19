While gracing the stage of Toronto, Canada, Ed Sheeran welcomed the 24 year old singer Shawn Mendes to the stage. It's been a year and a half since the Stitches singer was on stage, and Sheeran had front row seats to the historic event. Last July, Mendes made a mental health move when he canceled his tour. But now he's back, per People.

“Dude I feel insane, I feel crazy,” Mendes said while rehearsing with Ed Sheeran before the big show on Sunday.

After performing at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Mendes and Sheeran reacted to how the performance went. “I started shaking, I was like, ‘what the—,’’ Mendes said. “I feel a bit speechless about it, to be honest right now…”

“What a reaction,” said Sheeran. “I’ve had that three times in my life at gigs — Paolo Nutini in Glasgow, Stormzy in London, and now Shawn Mendes.”

Sheeran wrote in the caption his thanks for the singer joining him on stage: “Toronto ❤️❤️. What a moment. Me and @shawnmendes on stage in his hometown. Wish I could bottle the feeling and keep opening it to feel that buzz again, so much fun. Thank you for singing with me man, so good to have you back x.”

Mendes' Wonder: The World Tour was cancelled last year on a move to help with his mental health. It wasn't an easy decision for him. He said: “The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal,” he said. “And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”